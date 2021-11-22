IPL mega auction 2022: Dwayne Bravo will feature in IPL 2022, confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

IPL mega auction 2022: Dwayne Bravo will feature in the 2022 IPL mega auction table as confirmed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

West Indian legend and an all-time T20 great- Dwayne Bravo might have called it quits as player for the West Indies, but he is set to feature in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022.

As per reports, Kasi Viswanathan- CEO of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has confirmed that the 38-year-old all-rounder will indeed feature in IPL 2022 as various franchises are busy finalising their teams in terms of who and how many players to retain ahead of the mega auctions for IPL 2022.

“Yes, he is going to come back for IPL 2022. He has only retired from international cricket. He is fit and can play,” said Kasi Viswanathan as confirmed by Inside Sport.

IPL mega auction 2022: Dwayne Bravo to feature; Chris Gayle doubtful

However, CSK CEO refused to confirm whether the defending IPL champions from the 2021 season will retain Dwayne Bravo for the next season. With November 30 deadline coming up for announcing the retentions, the four-time champion franchise is all set to announce the names by next week.

“He is coming back to IPL 2022 for sure. But I can’t confirm whether he will play for CSK next season. He has been an important player but we can only retain a maximum of four so let’s see how it goes. You will know by next week,” CSK CEO said.

Dwayne Bravo is currently leading the Delhi Bulls in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league at Abu Dhabi.

On the other hand, another West Indian legend, Chris Gayle’s return is unconfirmed as of now, with the ‘Universe Boss’ having not conveyed any intimation regarding the same to his current franchise in the IPL- The Punjab Kings.

“He is yet to convey whether he will come back. We will announce the retentions in the next few days and we should know by then whether he is going to come back,” a Punjab Kings official remarked.

Chris Gayle has all but announced his retirement, even after he received a guard of honor from the Australian men’s Cricket team post the Australia vs West Indies match during the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the UAE.