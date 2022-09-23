IPL mini auction 2023 date: When will IPL 2023 auction take place?

IPL mini auction 2023 date: The SportsRush brings you the details about the mini-auction that is set to happen ahead of IPL 2023.

IPL 2022 was a success after the addition of two new teams, and the talks about the next season have already started. Gujarat Titans won the title in their first-ever season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

IPL 2022 was played in a group format, but the next season of the IPL is expected to go back to the old format. Sourav Ganguly said that the IPL 2023 will place in a home-away format where every team will finally be able to play at their respective home venues. IPL 2023 will have a bigger window to accommodate more games.

Since IPL 2020, the tournament has been reduced to a limited number of venues due to the Covid threat. However, the world is moving towards normalcy, and the bandwagon of the Indian Premier League is set to travel to multiple venues from the next season.

IPL mini auction 2023 date

Ahead of the IPL 2023 next year, a mini-auction will also take place. According to Cricbuzz, the auction will take place on 16th December 2022. The teams can retain any number of players they want ahead of the auction. Although, the venue of the tournament is not decided yet.

Till the last season, the purse of the teams was INR 90 crores, but it will be increased to INR 95 crores in IPL 2023. The budget of the teams ahead of the auction will depend on the number of players they will release. There will be a trade window as well where the teams will be allowed to exchange players ahead of the auction.

From the base price of ₹ 2 Cr

To ₹ 15.25 Cr 😍 📽️: Ishan Kishan’s bidding journey invited a wide range of emotions on MI LIVE! 🤩#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AalaRe #IPLAuction @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/QQYyHPmPG9 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 13, 2022

Some of the big players such as Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, etc pulled out of the IPL 2022 auction, but they can make their presence known in the upcoming edition. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is also expected to give his name, and he is tipped to get some big bucks in the auction due to his excellent performances.