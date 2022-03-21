IPL opening ceremony 2022: When and where will IPL 2022 ceremony be held?

IPL opening ceremony 2022: The opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League last took place during the 2018 edition.

Previous season finalists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would take on each other to mark the commencement of the lip-smacking 15th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 26 at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

With the addition of two new franchises, the tournament promises much more spice than before, with teams split into two groups of five each, and league matches held across four venues in the state of Maharashtra.

While the IPL 2022 venues – Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, and DY Patil Stadium (all in Mumbai) will witness the entry of spectators (albeit with a 25% crowd capacity) after two seasons, the opening ceremony, however, would not be part of BCCI’s plan.

IPL opening ceremony 2022

The BCCI, as per reports from top news media outlets in India, post the 2019 edition, decided to scrap the extravagant opening ceremony of the IPL altogether.

A lack of enthusiasm amongst the fans pertaining the event, coupled by terming the conduction a ‘waste of money’, the IPL had decided to forego the ceremony.

It is worth of a mention that the IPL 2019 opening ceremony was cancelled to honour and pay tribute the contingent of the Indian armed forces who had lost their lives during the Pulwama attack that year in February.

Since then, the organization of the event has been done away with altogether, as has been observed before the start of the 2020 and 2021 seasons as well.

As per reports, on an average, the opening ceremony would cost the BCCI a sum of INR 30 Crore, the return of investment on which no longer seemed feasible.

Top Hollywood and Bollywood stars – the likes of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Katy Perry, Akon, Pit Bull et al have performed during the opening ceremonies of the marquee league during the previous seasons.