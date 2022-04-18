IPL Purple Cap 2022: Purple Cap winner prize money in IPL

IPL Purple Cap 2022: Both seamers and the spinners have had an equal say as far as the overall wickets column in IPL 202 2 is concerned.

The ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed the an impressive show especially by the debutant franchises in Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). On the other hand, the combined nine time IPL champions in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are on the verge of elimination after a lackluster performance so far.

With the season already into its 30th match, and with the same now being played across used surfaces, the bowlers have come in quite handy for their respective franchises.

Moreover, with the red soil pitches likely to deteriorate even further as more matches (across the three venues in Mumbai) are set to played on them, expect the spinners (in particular) to further exert their dominance in the remaining part of the league.

So far, however, both pacers and the seamers have made full use of the conditions on offer, and have had a more or less equal impact in the wicket-takers chart.

IPL Purple Cap 2022

Making optimum use of the pace and bounce on offer on the fresh wickets initially, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umesh Yadav had been donning the Purple Cap – for the highest wicket-taker, for quite some time during the initial few matches in the season.

However, with the red and black soil pitches staying true their nature, the spinners have notably ascended up the list, with five leg-spinners in the top-5 after the end of the 29th match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Rajasthan Royals’ prized possession of the season so far, Yuzvendra Chahal, with 12 wickets across 5 innings, is donning the Purple Cap as of now.

He is tied with the SRH left-arm fast bowler T. Natarajan, who has an equal number of wickets, albeit across 6 innings.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Avesh Khan (LSG), and Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) follow next in the list with 11 wickets each.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy rate Yuzvendra Chahal 6 12 11.33 6.8 T Natarajan 6 12 17.33 8.66 Kuldeep Yadav 5 11 14.72 8.23 Avesh Khan 6 11 17.09 8.29 Wanindu Hasaranga 6 11 17.72 8.47

Purple Cap winner prize money in IPL

As per reports, in line with the previous season, the winner and runners-up of IPL 2022 would receive a hefty sum of INR 20 Crore and INR 13 Crore each. Frachises finishing at the 3rd and 4th place would be handed out INR 7 Crore and INR 6.5 Crore respectvely

Similarly, the Orange Cap (for the highest run-getter) and the Purple Cap (for the highest wicket-taker) winners would earn INR 15 Lakh each after the end of the season.