IPL Tamil commentators 2022: List of Tamil commentators for IPL 2022

IPL 2022 will begin on 26 March 2022 with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. This is the traditional rule of playing the finalists of the last season on opening day.

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be a grand one. With the arrival of two new teams, it will be a longer season than before. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each. The tournament will be entirely played in India this time around.

Mumbai and Pune will host all the league games, whereas the venue of the playoffs is not announced yet.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from another group twice, whereas they will play one game each against other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.

IPL Tamil commentators 2022

Star Sports will telecast the IPL 2022 in India, and they have announced an all-star commentary panel for the same. Ravi Shastri is making his much-awaited return in the commentary box, whereas Suresh Raina will also join him in the commentary box. The Star network will broadcast the IPL in nine languages i.e. Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Gujarati.

Former Chennai Super Kings player S Badrinath will be a star attraction in the Tamil commentary team. Russel Arnold and Abhinav Mukund are also some star names in the Tamil box.

IPL Tamil commentators: Bhavna Balakrishnan, Muthuraman R, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, K V Sathyanarayanan, RJ Balaji, Vishnu Hariharan, S Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, K Srikkanth, Yomahesh Vijayakumar, R Sathish, Russel Arnold.