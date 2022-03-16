IPL time table 2022 Pune stadium: List of IPL 2022 matches at MCA Stadium in Pune

IPL time table 2022 Pune stadium: The Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium is one of the four venues for the upcoming season of the IPL.

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is mere ten days away from the commencement with the opening encounter to take place between previous season finalists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

With the country witnessing a sharp fall in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, the BCCI, while deciding to go forward to conduct the imminent edition in India itself, has only zeroed upon four stadiums across two neighboring cities in Mumbai and Pune to host the league phase of the tournament.

While the Wankhede Stadium (20), DY Patil Stadium (20), and the Brabourne Stadium (15) – all in Mumbai, would host 55 league matches, Pune’s MCA Stadium would host 15 league matches to complete the 70 matches during the league phase.

All the ten teams would play 4 matches each at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil stadium, while 3 matches each at the Brabourne Stadium and the MCA International stadium.

IPL time table 2022 Pune stadium

March 29 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals; 7:30 pm onwards

April 2 – Gujarat Titans vs. Delhi Capitals; 7:30 pm onwards

April 6 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians; 7:30 pm onwards

April 9 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians; 7:30 pm onwards

April 13 – Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings; 7:30 pm onwards

April 17 – Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings; 7:30 pm onwards

April 20 – Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings; 7:30 pm onwards

April 22 – Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals; 7:30 pm onwards

April 26 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals; 7:30 pm onwards

April 29 – Punjab Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants; 7:30 pm onwards

May 1 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings; 7:30 pm onwards

May 4 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings; 7:30 pm onwards

May 7 – Lucknow Super Giants vs. Kolkata Knight Riders; 7:30 pm onwards

May 10 – Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans; 7:30 pm onwards

May 14 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad; 7:30 pm onwards.