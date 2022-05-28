Par score in Narendra Modi Stadium: Highest T20 score in Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

Par score in Narendra Modi Stadium: Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the mega final of the Indian Premier League 2022.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will battle out in the final of Indian Premier League 2022 to lift the prestigious trophy. Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will organize the mega event on 29 May 2022. Before the match, there will be a closing ceremony as well.

Both Gujarat and Rajasthan finished at the top-2 places after the league stages of the tournament, and they are the deserving teams. It is interesting to note that Gujarat’s captain Hardik Pandya has won all the finals in which he has featured, and the Titans would want this trend to continue in this match too.

Par score in Narendra Modi Stadium

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was excellent for batting in the Qualifier-2 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. There was a lot of bounce on the wicket, and even the good length deliveries were getting a brilliant bit of bounce from the surface.

The boundaries at the Narendra Modi Stadium are not that big as well, and the batters will definitely enjoy playing at this surface. There is room for the pacers at this ground because of the bounce of the pitch. If the bowlers can hit the hard lengths, the bounce from the surface can definitely surprise the batters.

This tweet needs no caption! 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZK62Yu5eiE — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 27, 2022

Team India scored the highest score at this venue last year against England in the 5th T20I match of the series. The Indian team scored 224/2 in the first innings courtesy of half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both of them opened the innings in that match.

The ground hosted a total of five IPL games last year, where the first innings average score was 159 runs. However, the pitch is excellent for batting and anything below 180 runs will be a below-par score in the final match. In T20Is, the average 1st innings score at this venue is 174 runs.

Punjab Kings have posted the highest (179/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore) and lowest (123/9 against Kolkata Knight Riders) score on this ground in the last IPL season.