Irani Cup 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List: The SportsRush brings you the squad details of Irani Cup 2022.

Saurashtra will be facing the Rest of India’s squad at Rajkot’s Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium to clinch the Irani Cup title. The tournament was last played in 2019, and that’s why Saurashtra, the champions of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season are selected to play the match.

Irani Cup is decided by the one-off test between the Ranji Trophy Champions and the Rest of India squad. In 2019-20 Saurashtra won the Ranji Title by defeating Bengal in the final. The tournament has not been played for the last three years because of the Covid pandemic.

The Rest of India side always consists of star players, and the case is the same this season as well. It will be interesting to see the battle between both sides on a batting-friendly Rajkot’s track.

Irani Cup 2022 All Teams Squads

Hanuma Vihari will be leading the Rest of India’s side in the Irani Trophy. This is a top-heavy squad with players like Mayank Agarwal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran included. It will be interesting to see the batting lineup of the side in the match.

Jaiswal was in incredible form in the Duleep Trophy, where he scored 497 runs in just 3 innings, he is looking in stunning form. Mayank Agarwal scored 136 runs in 2 matches of the Duleep Trophy, and he is also looking to find his place back in the Indian test team as well.

Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran have also been constant performers for their respective states, and it will be interesting to see the opening pair of the Rest of India in the match. However, Baba Indrajith will find himself a little unlucky as he missed out despite having some really good performers.

#IraniCup returns and how 🤩 The prestigious match is back after 3⃣ years and will see some familiar faces take each other on 🤩🏆#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/qDTUIgZiZo — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 29, 2022

The bowling attack of the side looks a little bit inexperienced with Kuldeep Sen, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Sen, etc being the main pacers. Jayant Yadav is an experienced spinner in the ranks, whereas Saurabh Kumar is also an interesting pick.

Jaydev Unadkat will be leading Saurashtra in the match, whereas Cheteshwar Pujara is also included. Pujara is coming on the back of an excellent County Season with Sussex in England, and he would want to continue his form.

Rest of India squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat, Upendra Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, R Sai Kishore.

Saurashtra squad: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makwana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chetan Sakariya, Snell Patel, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Harvik Desai, Samarth Vyas, Parth Bhut, Kishan Parmar.