Rajkot Cricket Stadium pitch report Irani Cup 2022: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report SAU vs ROI match

Rajkot Cricket Stadium pitch report Irani Cup 2022: With the Irani Cup is set to return after a three-year gap.

With the Irani Cup set to return after three years, the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy champions will take on the Rest of India (ROI) from Saturday onwards, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot.

While the veteran left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will be leading the Saurashtra side, Rest of India will be skippered by India’s Test team middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari.

The notable feature of the star-studded ROI side is the inclusion of as many as five opener batters, including the likes of Yashaswi Jaiswal and Yash Dhull, both of who have been experiencing a purple patch of form in First-Class matches off-late.

While Jaiswal returned with his FC career-best innings of 265 for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy versus South Zone, Dhull has just not looked behind ever since leading the Indian team to lift the Under-19 World Cup this year, smashing centuries in his maiden Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy appearances post the Cup.

As for Saurshtra, fans’ eyes will be on the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara, who has had a stellar stint with Sussex, in both the County Championship matches and List ‘A’ matches this year.

Rajkot Cricket Stadium pitch report Irani Cup 2022

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch at Rajkot is expected to offer truckload of runs to the batters, especially during the first two days of the contest.

As for the bowlers, the optimum time for the fast bowlers to have a go at the batters is with the new ball upfront wherein there might be some lateral movement for them on offer off the deck.

The spinners are likely to come into play from ‘Day 3’ onwards, when the pitch will gradually slow down due to wear and tear, thereby proving them the required grip off the surface.

All in all, with both the teams being batting heavy, expect a high-scoring contest during the Irani Cup 2022 contest tomorrow onwards.