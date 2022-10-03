“Hahaha very much similar”: Ravindra Jadeja acknowledges Jaydev Unadkat hilariously comparing him with lookalike Prerak Mankad during Irani trophy 2022

Ravindra Jadeja acknowledges Jaydev Unadkat for his hilarious observation comparing the former with Saurashtra’s Prerak Mankad.

Despite finding themselves on the back foot after Stumps on ‘Day 3’ of the Irani Trophy 2022, Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat made sure he had a fun moment or two via his social media handle.

Unadkat managed to get hold of a picture of him alongside his Saurashtra teammate cum allrounder Prerak Mankad, wherein the duo were facing each other and tapping each other’s fists with the gloves on.

However, interestingly, with Mankad having his helmet on, he looked more or less similar to yet another Saurashta and team India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, in the aforementioned frame.

Unadkat took to his social media handle, to post this picture with a hilarious caption reading – “Glad to have Jaddu in the team.. (in disguise)”.

Ravindra Jadeja acknowledges Jaydev Unadkat for his hilarious observation

Ravindra Jadeja quickly took note of Unadkat’s post and went on to agree the latter’s observation by commenting, “Hahaha very much similar.”

Hahaha very much similar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) October 3, 2022

As for the ongoing Irani Trophy contest, Jaydev Unadkat is the lone player from Saurashtra, who is standing in the way of the Rest of India side and their prestigious title.

With a rather slender lead of 92 runs in the second innings, Jaydev, batting on 78* after the end of ‘Day 3’ is battling it out with his side having lost eight wickets already.

Having said that, it has been a commendable comeback into the contest by Saurashtra, after an innings defeat looked all but certain for them after being reduced to 87/5 at one point, while still trailing by 189 runs.

Half-centuries from the middle and lower-middle order batters in Sheldon Jackson (71), Arpit Vasavada (55), Prerak Mankad (72), and finally from Unadkat have helped them erase the Rest of India lead.