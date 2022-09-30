Irani Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Irani Trophy 2022?

Irani Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of Irani Cup 2022.

The prestigious Irani Cup has returned to the Indian domestic circuit after not finding a space for three seasons in a row primarily as a consequence of COVID-19 pandemic.

The iconic format comprising of Ranji Trophy champions locking horns with a star-studded Rest of India squad has it in it to be a source of amazement for fans around the country.

Set to be played after 1,323 days, Irani Cup 2022 will be played between Saurashtra (winners of Ranji Trophy 2021-22) and Rest of India in Rajkot tomorrow. The solitary match will be followed by Madhya Pradesh (winners of Ranji Trophy 2022-23) taking on the Rest of India squad in March 2023.

In what is going to be the 58th season of the competition more popularly known as Irani Trophy, it will be Saurashtra’s first-ever attempt to contest for this coveted trophy.

Irani Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Sports Network will be both televising and streaming Irani Cup 2022 for the Indian audiences. A match of such prominence getting a proper coverage should come as a delight for fans.

In one of their tweets, Star have confirmed that Irani Cup 2022 will be televised on Star Sports Select 2/2 HD. For the unversed, Indian domestic matches are usually called in English and Hindi at the same time on the same channel.

Online users in India can stream Saurashtra vs Rest of India match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar (most likely) with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that fans won’t be able to watch this match on any other streaming app.

Date – 01/10/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (IST).

TV Channel – Star Sports Select 2/2 HD (India).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).