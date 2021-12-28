Is Bumrah injured: When will J Bumrah bowl on Day 3 of IND vs SA Centurion Test?

When will J Bumrah bowl: The Indian fast bowler had suffered an ankle sprain while bowling at the SuperSport Park today.

During the third day of the first Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Centurion, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah suffered a major injury scare in the form of a right ankle sprain.

Bowling his sixth over in the afternoon session, Bumrah twisted his ankle in his follow through. In severe pain initially, Bumrah got up on his own feet but only to walk off the ground.

Bumrah, who didn’t even complete his over, returned to the field in the 35th over. In the meantime, Bumrah was seen receiving medical attention from physiotherapist Nitin Patel.

While there was a footage of Bumrah’s bandaged ankle at one point in time, the 28-year old player was subsequently seen walking towards the nets. It was only after a complete assessment of the extent of injury that Bumrah returned to the field at the SuperSport Park.

When will J Bumrah bowl on Day 3 of IND vs SA Centurion Test?

Despite fielding for some 14 overs, Bumrah hasn’t been asked to bowl by captain Virat Kohli. Bumrah, who was off the ground for around 106 minutes, will have to serve the same period (106 minutes or so) on the ground as a fielder before being allowed to bowl by the umpires. For those who watched Bumrah returning to the field in the second session, the first thing that Bumrah did upon his return was discuss the same with the umpires.

It is noteworthy that former India all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar had disclosed the same while commentating on the game for Star Sports 1 Hindi.

ICC’s (International Cricket Council) playing conditions are such that players with internal injuries can’t resume bowling immediately upon returning to the ground. Bumrah’s ankle sprain is categorized as an internal injury. While the exact time remains unknown, Bumrah is expected to bowl around 08:30 PM (IST). Hence, expect Kohli to use him for a brief spell before stumps today.

In the 5.5 overs that Bumrah bowled in this innings before getting injures, he conceded just 12 runs including a maiden and a prized wicket of South Africa captain Dean Elgar (1) in the first over itself.