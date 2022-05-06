Is Gujarat Titans qualified for playoffs 2022: Gujarat Titans next match list IPL 2022

Is Gujarat Titans qualified: Gujarat Titans continue to be at the top of the points table despite losing their third match of the season.

Gujarat Titans have lost their third match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League. Playing against his former team Mumbai Indians, GT captain Hardik Pandya (24) failed to seal a 178-run chase in spite of his opening batters Wriddhiman Saha (55) and Shubman Gill (52) putting together a 106-run opening partnership.

Pandya, who promoted himself to No. 3, played well to hit four fours at a strike rate of 171.42 but his run-out in the 18th over was perhaps the turning point of the match.

Batters David Miller (19*) and Rahul Tewatia (3), who have been exceptional in run chases this season, couldn’t score 20 runs in the last two overs to power Gujarat to their ninth win of the season.

Is Gujarat Titans qualified for playoffs 2022?

Had Titans defeated Indians at the Brabourne Stadium tonight, they would’ve become the first team to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs by virtue of accumulating 18 points under their belt.

Currently at 16 points with a positive NRR (Net Run Rate), GT are one of the likeliest of teams to qualify for the next round but that would only be confirmed (at the earliest) by another victory.

Not that they can’t qualify with eight victories but that might bring their NRR into play in addition to delaying the process of confirming a playoffs berth. Gujarat, who still have three more league matches to be played, would be confident of winning at least one in order to qualify on their own terms.

Gujarat Titans next match list IPL 2022

May 10 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans at MCA Stadium

May 15 – Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium

May 19 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium