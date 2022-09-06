Is India out of Asia Cup: Can India qualify for Asia Cup final 2022?

Is India out of Asia Cup: Team India have lost back-to-back matches of the ongoing ‘Super 4’ stage of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

During the ninth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International stadium, Sri Lanka have defeated India in a final Over thriller by 6 wickets, to win their third consecutive match of the tournament, and with it qualify for the grand finale, scheduled to take place on September 11 (Sunday).

En route the target of 174, a scintillating 97-run opening wicket stand off mere 67 deliveries between Kusal Mendis (57 off 36) and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37) had punctured the spirits of the Indian fans.

But India’s premier leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (4-0-34-3) struck not once, nor twice, but three times in his final two Overs, including the wickets of both the half-centurions, to help his team smell blood in this do-or-die encounter.

However an unbeaten half-century stand for the fifth wicket between skipper Dasun Shanaka (33* off 18) and Southpaw batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25* off 17) blew off the flicker of hope, as they managed to triumph with one ball to spare.

With 19 runs required off the remaining two Overs, it was redemption time for Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-30-0), only for him to leak 14 runs, to reduce the equation to 7 runs required off the last Over.

However, akin the previous match against Pakistan, Arshedeep Singh (3.4-0-40-0), yet again bowled a brilliant final Over under pressure, to take the match till the penultimate delivery, as with very little luck, the Sri Lankan batters managed to sneak a couple of Byes, to win an absolute nerve-thriller.

Team India are all but Out of Asia Cup 2022, as their grand finale qualification scenario no longer remain in their hands.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will not only need to win their final ‘Super 4’ stage match against Afghanistan, but will also have to pray that Pakistan lose both their remaining matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Moreover, after all of this, they would need to have a better Net Run Rate than Pakistan as well after the ‘Super 4’ stage to play a probable grand finale against Sri Lanka.