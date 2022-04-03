Is Jonny Bairstow playing tonight: Is Jonny Bairstow available for IPL 2022 match vs CSK?

Is Jonny Bairstow playing tonight: English batter Jonny Bairstow has not played a single game this season so far for the Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings started their IPL 2022 campaign on an outstanding note with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Odean Smith proved his class in that game, whereas Bhanuka Rajapaksa also proved his utility with the bat. However, the team lost their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where the batting of the side failed.

Punjab Kings bought English keeper Jonny Bairstow for a price of INR 6.75 crore in the auction. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad were also after Jonny, but the Kings managed to sign Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow used to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he was amongst their best players.

Jonny Bairstow has scored 1038 IPL runs at 41.52, courtesy of one century and seven half-centuries. He made an amazing pair with David Warner, and he is yet to start his campaign with the Punjab Kings.

Jonny Bairstow has not played a single game this season due to international commitments. He was a part of the English test squad for the Test series against West Indies. England lost the series, but Bairstow scored 226 runs at an average of 45.20.

Jonny Bairstow landed in India on Thursday, and he has now completed his quarantine. If all goes well, Jonny Bairstow will make his Punjab Kings’ debut against Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Although slotting in Baristow in the playing eleven won’t be an easy process for the Kings. Kagiso Rabada is untouchable, whereas Odean Smith also provides them an important balance in the lower order. Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been the best batter of the side so far, whereas Kings paid INR 11.5 crore for Liam Livingstone

A player like Jonny Bairstow will definitely play, but the Punjab Kings management will have to look at their team composition in order to adjust Bairstow in the playing eleven.