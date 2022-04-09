Is Josh Hazlewood playing IPL 2022: When will Josh Hazlewood join RCB?

Is Josh Hazlewood playing IPL 2022: Australian pacer is yet to play his first game of IPL 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians in their next league game at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. RCB is one of the most followed franchises in the IPL, and they are in search of their third straight win.

Dinesh Karthik has played an enormous part in both victories of the side, and Shahbaz Ahmed also proved his class. Glenn Maxwell will be available from this game for the RCB. The arrival of Glenn Maxwell is a huge boost for the side.

However, the team is still waiting for the inclusion of Josh Hazlewood, who was bought in to partner Mohammad Siraj and Harshal Patel in the pace attack.

Is Josh Hazlewood playing IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Josh Hazlewood for a whopping price of INR 7.75 crores in the auction. He was signed to improve the pace-bowling of the side, but the tall Australian has not joined the RCB side yet. Glenn Maxwell will be available from the game against Mumbai Indians, but Hazlewood is yet to arrive.

It is being informed that Josh Hazlewood won’t be available to play for RCB at least until 12 April 2022. Josh Hazlewood is expected to join the squad soon, and he will undergo a mandatory three days of quarantine upon his arrival. He is expected to be available for the game against Chennai Super Kings.

Josh Hazlewood .. top-class 👏 Sri Lanka finish with five runs in the Super Over #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/aHwJ82a3TW — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) February 13, 2022

The rise of Josh Hazlewood in the white-ball cricket has been meteoric. He used to be a red-ball specialist, but he is now a regular for Australia in all three formats of the game. Hazlewood took his career-best figures (4-12) in the recent T20I series against Sri Lanka, whereas he also bowled a successful super over in the series.

Josh Hazlewood was a part of the title-winning side Chennai Super Kings last season, where he scalped 11 wickets. Hazlewood scalped 11 wickets in the T20 World Cup as well for the Australian side. Hazlewood’s arrival will make the pace bowling of the Royal Challengers Bangalore a lot more potent.