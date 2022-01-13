“Is ladke ko free hi chhod do”: Rishabh Pant’s half-century in Newlands Test impresses Virender Sehwag

Rishabh Pant’s half-century: The Indian wicket-keeper batter has batted bravely on a wicket where others have struggled in this innings.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag is in awe of wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant labeling him as one of the “biggest match-winners” in Test cricket at the moment.

Sehwag’s appreciation for the 24-year old player has come on the back of the latter has scored a fighting eighth Test half-century in the ongoing third South Africa vs India Test match in Cape Town.

Pant, who was due for an innings such as this, made his bat do the talking at a time when both the match and series were on the line. India, who had lost the crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) within the first 12 balls of the day, were literally saved by Pant at Newlands today.

Despite facing criticism for playing risky shots in the series, Pant stuck to his natural approach to find boundaries at regular intervals. A slight difference from his other innings on the tour was him picking the right deliveries to attack against both the pacers and spinners.

Dominant partner in a 94-run partnership for the fifth wicket alongside captain Virat Kohli (29), Pant made the most of a legendary player’s company whilst batting and battling in the middle. With India’s lead still <200, they would be hoping for Pant to continue in this exact manner to provide his bowlers with a competitive total to defend in the fourth innings.

Rishabh Pant’s half-century in Newlands Test impresses Virender Sehwag

Although not a wicket-keeper, Sehwag’s approach to batting back in the day was quite similar to Pant. A trailblazer figure when it comes to playing attacking shots from the word go irrespective of the situation, Sehwag urged fans to not find faults with Pant.

“Is ladke ko free hi chhod do [Leave this boy alone],” read a part of Sehwag’s tweet.

Is ladke ko free hi chhod do. One of the biggest match winners in Test Cricket round the world #RishabhPant — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2022

