Is Mayank Agarwal playing today vs Delhi Capitals: Is Mayank Agarwal injured?

Is Mayank Agarwal playing: The captain of Punjab Kings had to miss their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal had to miss their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday due to a toe injury which he sustained while training on the eve of the match.

As a result, Agarwal’s opening partner Shikhar Dhawan was handed the reigns of the team at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Dhawan, who hadn’t led in an IPL match since 2014, led the team to a 7-wicket loss as Kings never really looked like competing against an in-form Sunrisers.

Opening batter Prabhsimran Singh, who was included for his first match of the season in place of Agarwal, failed to leave a mark on a sluggish surface like several other teammates.

Is Mayank Agarwal playing vs Delhi Capitals today?

Currently at the seventh position on the points table after winning and losing three matches each this season, Punjab wouldn’t want to let their IPL 2022 defeats outnumber victories.

Hence, the team management would be hoping for Agarwal to regain full fitness before tonight’s match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium.

Speaking at the toss during PBKS vs SRH match, Dhawan had mentioned that Agarwal would be fit for this match. While PBKS haven’t provided an official update about Agarwal’s injury, their social media posts comprising of Agarwal’s photos from the nets have hinted at him returning to lead them on Wednesday.

Agarwal, who had represented Capitals (then Daredevils) between 2014-2016, has an impressive IPL record against them. In 10 innings across six seasons, Agarwal has scored 334 runs at an average and strike rate of 37.11 and 142.13 respectively.

The right-handed batter has scored three half-centuries in IPL matches against DC.