Why is Mayank Agarwal not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Why Mayank Agarwal not playing today: Punjab Kings have had to make a forced changed to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 28th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We will bowl first. It’s something we’ve done recently. We need to just play according to our plans. The wicket will hold up for the entire game, just need to make those small improvements. The signs are good and need to adjust to the conditions early,” Williamson told Star Sports at the toss.

Coming on the back of three consecutive victories, Sunrisers have refrained from making any unnecessary change in their Playing XI. The development means that all-rounder Washington Sundar will continue to miss out due to a hand injury.

Why is Mayank Agarwal not playing vs Sunrisers Hyderabad today?

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, surprised one and all as batter Shikhar Dhawan walked out for the toss in place of captain Mayank Agarwal. Been announced as Kings’ full-time captain ahead of this season, Agarwal will be missing this match due to a toe injury.

Having led Hyderabad in 10 matches in IPL 2014, Dhawan will be leading an IPL team after eight years. With PBKS having their 14th captain in Dhawan, the number is the maximum for any IPL team. Readers must note that Dhawan had led India in six white-ball matches in Sri Lanka last year.

“Mayank [Agarwal] got hit on his toe [during training yesterday]. He should be fine for the next game. So, there’s just one change for us – Prabh [Prabhsimran Singh] is in,” Dhawan told Star Sports at the toss.

“The team is new and we’re taking time to settle. The toss could be an advantage, it’s a bit sticky, the ball could turn, but if we put up a good total, we can put them under pressure.”

Agarwal, who had returned to form by scoring a match-winning 52 (32) in their last match against Mumbai Indians, has been replaced by Prabhsimran Singh. The 21-year old player has scored 50 runs in five IPL innings for Punjab in the past.