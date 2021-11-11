Is Pakistan out of T20 World Cup: How many times Australia won T20 World Cup in the past?

Have Australia won T20 World Cup: Australia will be playing their second T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday.

Only team to remain unbeaten during the Super 12s of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan failed to maintain their streak in their first knockout match of the tournament.

The result of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai tonight means that this T20 World Cup will have a new champion on Sunday.

Asked to bat first by Australia captain Aaron Finch, Pakistan did put on board a competitive 177/4 in 20 overs. Pakistan’s supremacy even continued in the first part of the second innings when they had dismissed half the Australian side before the 100-run mark.

However, it was an unbeaten match-winning 81-run partnership between all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade which propelled them to a victory in the penultimate over. Wade, who won his second T20I ‘Player of the Match’ award (after nine years), had received a major reprieve after Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali dropped him in the deciding over.

With no coming back from a loss in a knockout match of a world event, Pakistan won’t be playing their third T20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in November 14.

How many times Australia won T20 World Cup in the past?

As far as Australia are concerned, they had last played a T20 World Cup final against England in 2010. It is worth mentioning that Australia had sealed a similar chase in the semi-final of the ICC World Twenty20 2010 against Pakistan on the back of former batter Michael Hussey’s heroics.

Mike Hussey in 2010. Matthew Wade in 2021. Another heartbreaking end for Pakistan as Australia storm into the final!#PAKvAUS | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1YJZcizEH5 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 11, 2021

Playing under former captain Michael Clarke, Australia couldn’t beat nemesis England in the final back in the day as Paul Collingwood’s men had successfully chased a mediocre 148-run target in 17 overs.

In what remains Australia’s best T20 World Cup performance till date, Aaron Finch and his men would be keen to lift a maiden title against New Zealand.