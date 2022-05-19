Is RCB qualified for playoffs 2022: Did RCB qualify for playoffs 2022?

Is RCB qualified for playoffs 2022: The Wankhede Stadium was witness to a Virat Kohli special with the bat against the Gujarat Titans.

During the 67th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a Virat Kohli masterclass with the bat has ensured an 8-wicket victory for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against the Gujarat Titans (GT), in what was a must-win match for the former.

En route the target of 169, the RCB opening pair of Virat Kohli (73 off 54), who batted with his similar flair for which he is renowned, and Faf du Plessis (44 off 38) stitched together a match-winning stand of 115 runs off mere 87 deliveries for the first wicket.

A Glenn Maxwell cameo – 40* off 18 deliveries, made sure that RCB sealed the chase without any huffs and puffs, and in a convincing manner, with eight deliveries to spare.

The star of the night was Virat Kohli, who finally displayed his imperious touch with the bat after an arduous wait, notching up his second half-century of the season, with both of them coming against Gujarat.

The win has not only taken RCB up to the fourth spot in the points table with 16 points, but has also shown the exit door to the Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad as well, in the race towards the playoffs.

Is RCB qualified for playoffs 2022

Although RCB have jumped up to the fourth spot in the table, and they have not sealed the playoffs berth as yet.

The only team standing on their way now is the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC), who are presently at the 5th spot in the table, with 14 points, and with a match yet to play.

In order to qualify for the playoffs, the RCB have to now finally hope that the Mumbai Indians (MI) defeat the Delhi Capitals (DC), in what will be their last league match on Saturday, May 21.

To simply put, if MI win versus DC on Saturday, RCB qualify for the playoffs with 16 points.

If DC win, they are the ones who take the final playoffs spot with 16 points, courtesy of a better Net Run Rate of +0.255, than RCB’s, who have a negative NRR of -0.253.

Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals have already qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs.