Is Rohit Sharma injured: Why Rohit Sharma is not playing India practice match vs LEI?

Is Rohit Sharma injured: The Indian captain’s absence from the batting order has started to confuse fans back home.

During the third day of a one-off practice match between Leicestershire and India in Leicester, India have scored 264/7 at tea to enhance their lead to 266 runs.

Former captain Virat Kohli, who had gained limelight for scolding a fan earlier in the day, has scored a half-century after coming in to bat at a rare No. 7. Unbeaten on 58* at tea, Kohli’s half-century saw him playing some fascinating shots including a down the ground six off spinner R Sai Kishore and an upper cut six off fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

While other Indian batters failed to get going in real sense at Grace Road today, Kohli appeared to be in a league of his own in a match which has witnessed a lot of flexibility as far as players taking part are concerned.

Is Rohit Sharma injured?

If Kohli batting at No. 7 was atypical taking into consideration his usual batting position in this format, he was followed by Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 8.

Having said that, as far as captain Rohit Sharma is concerned, the 35-year old player hasn’t batted in the second innings till now. Sharma, who was replaced by wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat as Shubman Gill’s opening partner on Day 2, not batting in spite of scoring 25 (47) in the first innings has started to confuse fans back home.

Amid assumptions of Sharma suffering an injury as a reason behind him not batting, it is noteworthy that nothing official has been released by the team management for now.

Furthermore, it is a custom for team managements to experiment with their combinations in a practice match such as this. Hence, there shouldn’t be a concern around Sharma’s fitness among his fans.