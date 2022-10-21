Is West Indies qualified for Super 12: Why are West Indies not playing T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round?

Is West Indies qualified for Super 12: The Nicholas Pooran-led side lost two of their three matches during the T20 World Cup group stage.

On the last day of the group/qualifying stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, West Indies got hammered by Ireland during the penultimate ‘Group B’ match at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart by 9 wickets.

After opting to bat first, West Indies never looked threatening to post a huge total on the board, courtesy of some immaculate line and length bowling by the Irish bowlers throughout the course of the innings.

Despite a 48-ball 62 off the bat of Brandon King, and a couple of big hits during the fag end of the innings by Odean Smith (19* off 12), the Windies huffed-and-puffed to a modest 146-5 in their 20 Overs.

In reply, the Irish opening pair of Paul Stirling (66* off 48) and skipper Andrew Balbirnie (37 off 23) batted like they owned the pitch, while putting on a 71-run stand off mere 7.3 Overs, to make a mockery of the Windies total.

In at no.3 in the order, wicket-keeper batter Lorcan Tucker (45* off 35) then carried on from where his skipper left, and alongside Stirling, chased the target down with 15 deliveries to spare.

The aforementioned loss meant West Indies slipped down to the fourth spot in their group points table, managing only a lone victory off the three matches.

With only the top-2 teams qualifying for the ‘Super 12’ stage of the T20 World Cup 2022, the result meant that the two-time T20 World champions have been crashed out of the tournament, with Zimbabwe and Ireland ultimately qualifying from the group.

From the other group (Group A), it were Sri Lanka and Netherlands who made it through to the next stage, after getting the better of Namibia and UAE.

As for the West Indies, this is the first time they will not feature in the ‘Super 12’ stage of a T20 World Cup.

Post the T20 World Cup last year, the Windies had failed to get a direct qualification for the ongoing World Cup, as they fell outside the top-8 ranked teams as per the ICC men’s T20I ranking by the cut-off date (November 15).