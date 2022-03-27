Cricket

Ishan Kishan injury update: Why Ishan Kishan not keeping wickets in IPL 2022? Who is Aryan Juyal?

Ishan Kishan injury update: Why Ishan Kishan not keeping wickets in IPL 2022? Who is Aryan Juyal?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Ishan Kishan tattoo name: Ishan Kishan tattoo on hand details
Next Article
"It's nice to be able to battle with them" - Valtteri Bottas reveals how he feels watching Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes struggle
Cricket Latest News
Ishan Kishan injury update: Why Ishan Kishan not keeping wickets in IPL 2022? Who is Aryan Juyal?
Ishan Kishan injury update: Why Ishan Kishan not keeping wickets in IPL 2022? Who is Aryan Juyal?

Ishan Kishan injury update: The wicket-keeper batter of Mumbai Indians hasn’t taken the field in…