Ishan Kishan injury update: Why Ishan Kishan not keeping wickets in IPL 2022? Who is Aryan Juyal?

Ishan Kishan injury update: The wicket-keeper batter of Mumbai Indians hasn’t taken the field in the second innings today.

Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan registered his ninth Indian Premier League half-century in the second match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium.

Opening the batting with captain Rohit Sharma (41), Kishan took the onus upon himself post a 67-run opening partnership. With Mumbai losing wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs, Kishan held one end to be able to accelerate in the slog overs.

Kishan, who scored a stroke-filled 81* (48) comprising of 11 fours and two sixes, played a titular role in powering Indians to 177/5 in 20 overs after his former India U-19 opening partner and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to field.

Ishan Kishan injury update

In what was his 17th T20 half-century, Kishan ended up injuring his toe in the process. It all happened on the second delivery of the 18th over when a pinpoint Shardul Thakur yorker hit Kishan’s left toe. Although by limping, Kishan did sneak a leg bye to go off-strike after coping the blow.

While he continued to bat for the remainder of the innings, Kishan hasn’t taken the field in the second innings after it has been confirmed that he will be undergoing scans.

Costliest player of IPL 2022 mega auction, MI would be praying for Kishan to have not done much damage to his toe. With batter Suryakumar Yadav already missing out due to rehabilitation with respect to a hairline fracture, Indians can’t afford to lose another first-choice player.

Who is Aryan Juyal?

Uttar Pradesh wicket-keeper batter Aryan Juyal has been handed with the responsibility of keeping wickets in Kishan’s absence. Juyal, 20, was bought by Mumbai for his base price of INR 20 lakh ahead of this season.

Yet to make his IPL debut, Juyal is the only other specialist wicket-keeper in Mumbai’s 25-member IPL 2022 squad. Juyal, who has played 35 domestic matches across formats, has also played for India U-19 in the past.