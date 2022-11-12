“It doesn’t count for anything”: Jos Buttler insists semi final win vs India won’t create any difference in ICC T20 World Cup final vs Pakistan

England’s captain Jos Buttler is excited about facing Pakistan in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. He was a part of the pre-match press conference, where he talked about a lot of topics ahead of the grand final on Sunday.

The English team suffered a blow when they lost to Ireland in the Super 12 stage, but their superior NRR allowed them to qualify in the semi-final. Ahead of the tournament, it was clear that the English side will go into the tournament as favorites because of some star players in their ranks.

The weather is not looking great for the match, but both teams would want to give their best in this match. England is coming on the back of a one-sided win against India in the semi-final, where the team won the match by 10 wickets because of an iconic partnership from Alex Hales and Jos Buttler.

Jos Buttler insists semi final win vs India won’t create any difference

Jos Buttler addressed the press ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan. He said that the English team is very excited about the match against Pakistan as you don’t play in the World Cup finals very often. Buttler called it an honour to be leading his nation in the final.

England registered an emphatic win over the Indian team in the semi-final, and he said that it gave them a lot of confidence, but it won’t count for anything against Pakistan as they will have to start the final in a fresh match only against a very tough opposition in Pakistan.

“The previous performance (against India) gives us a lot of confidence, but it doesn’t count for anything,” Jos Buttler said at the pre-match-conference.

“Tomorrow we start a fresh game against a really tough opposition and any time you are fighting for a trophy you know it isn’t going to come easy.”

Jos Buttler gives injury update on Mark Wood and Dawid Malan

Jos Buttler has also given an update on the injuries of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood. Buttler said that they will give every possible chance for them to be fit for the final match at the MCG. Mark Wood has already started training, and it is very good news for the English side.

“Dawid Malan and Mark Wood are both improving and this game will give them all the chances possible. To play a World Cup final is a great honour. We start fresh tomorrow ahead of very strong opponent,” Buttler added.