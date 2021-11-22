“It has been a special thing to hit a last-ball six”: Shahrukh Khan last ball six clinches the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 for Tamil Nadu

Shahrukh Khan smashed a six on the last ball of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final to clinch the title for Tamil Nadu against Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu won the title of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They defeated Karnataka in the final by four wickets at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. This is the record third Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to bowl first. Karnataka managed to score just 151 runs in their quota of overs. Abhinav Manohar scored 46 runs, whereas Sai Kishore scalped three wickets by conceding just 12 runs. In reply, Tamil Nadu never looked comfortable at the chase. At one stage, they were 116-5 after 17.1 overs, but then came Shahrukh’s carnage.

Shahrukh Khan scored 33 runs in just 15 balls at a strike-rate of 220 to seal the win. At the last ball, Tamil Nadu required five runs to win the title. Khan smashed the ball over deep square leg for a six. The Tamil Nadu camp was elated, whereas the Karanataka camp was dejected after the last ball.

WHAT. A. FINISH! 👌 👌 A last-ball SIX from @shahrukh_35 does the trick! 💪 💪 Tamil Nadu hold their nerve & beat the spirited Karnataka side by 4 wickets to seal the title-clinching victory. 👏 👏 #TNvKAR #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #Final Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/RfCtkN0bjq pic.twitter.com/G2agPC795B — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 22, 2021

Twitter Reactions

The Twitterati went berserk after Shahrukh Khan’s last-ball six. The cricketers of Tamil Nadu were not far away from celebrating with the team.

Two years ago , lost in the last ball in a final and to dig deep n find a way to win against the same opponent on the Last ball was great too watch. Well done to Karnataka on a brilliant tournament and very well done to @TNCACricket on defending the title.❤️🌟 #smat2021 — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 22, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan and Delhi never-ending bond.#SMAT — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 22, 2021

Yes yes yesss……. — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) November 22, 2021

Shahrukh Khan opens up after winning the trophy

Shahrukh Khan expressed his emotions in the post-match conference after winning the game for his side.

“There were a lot of things in my mind, but I tried to keep it simple,” Shahrukh said.

“The ball was rough and the wicket was slow, so I wanted to connect it off the middle. I was waiting to hit it over long-on, and I got the room to get it over square leg.”

“We played a bit slow in the middle, but that’s the trend of our team – the roles are well-defined.”

“It has been a special thing to hit a last-ball six. I’ll remember this for a long time.”

As the mega-auctions of IPL 2022 are approaching, Shahrukh will be a hot-property in the auctions.