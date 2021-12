Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 schedule and fixtures: When and where will Vijay Hazare Trophy matches be played?

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 schedule and fixtures: The SportsRush brings you all the details about the One Day domestic Indian tournament.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 is set to start from 8 December 2021. This is the premier One Day domestic tournament of India, where a total of 38 teams are participating. A total of 105 games will be played across multiple venues. Mumbai, Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, Mohali, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Jaipur will host the tournament across 19 stadiums.

The 38 teams are divided into six groups, namely Elite Group A, B, C, D, E, and Plate group. There will be multiple games played on each day, a total of 19 games will be played on the first day itself.

Mumbai won the tournament last time around by beating Uttar Pradesh in the Finals. Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal were the top-2 run-scorers, whereas Shivam Sharma and Arzan Nagwaswalla finished as the top wicket-takers.

Elite A: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha (Venue: Mumbai/Thane)

Elite B: Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Baroda, Bengal, Karnataka, Pondicherry (Venue: Thiruvananthapuram)

Elite C: Jharkhand, Delhi, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra (Venue: Mohali/Chandigarh)

Elite D: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Chandigarh (Venue: Rajkot)

Elite E: Punjab, Rajasthan, Goa, Assam, Railways, Services (Venue: Ranchi)

Plate Group: Bihar, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur (Venue: Jaipur)

Well done Team mumbai for winning the VIJAY HAZARE trophy. We were clearly not there to participate but to Dominate. @MumbaiCricAssoc ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iHsSxqoUFK — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 15, 2021

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 schedule and fixtures

December 8th, Wednesday

Andhra vs Odisha, Round 1, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Chandigarh, Round 1, Elite Grou

Punjab vs Rajasthan, Round 1, Elite Group E

Goa vs Assam, Round 1, Elite Group E

Railways vs Services, Round 1, Elite Group E

Bihar vs Mizoram, Round 1, Plate

Tripura vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 1, Plate

Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Round 1, Plate

Nagaland vs Manipur, Round 1, Plate

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Round 1, Elite Group D

Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Round 1, Elite Group D

Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 1, Elite Group A

Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 1, Elite Group A

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai, Round 1, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Bengal, Round 1, Elite Group B

Karnataka vs Puducherry, Round 1, Elite Group B

Jharkhand vs Delhi, Round 1, Elite Group C

Hyderabad vs Haryana, Round 1, Elite Group C

Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Round 1, Elite Group

December 9th, Thursday

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand, Round 2, Elite Group D

Goa vs Rajasthan, Round 2, Elite Group E

Punjab vs Railways, Round 2, Elite Group E

Services vs Assam, Round 2, Elite Group E

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 2, Plate

Bihar vs Meghalaya, Round 1, Plate

Sikkim vs Mizoram, Round 1, Plate

Tripura vs Manipur, Round 1, Plate

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala, Round 2, Elite Group D

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra, Round 2, Elite Group D

Saurashtra vs Haryana, Round 2, Elite Group C

Gujarat vs Odisha, Round 2, Elite Group A

Andhra vs Vidarbha, Round 2, Elite Group A

Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 2, Elite Group A

Baroda vs Mumbai, Round 2, Elite Group

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Round 2, Elite Group B

Puducherry vs Bengal, Round 2, Elite Group B

Hyderabad vs Delhi, Round 2, Elite Group C

Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group C

December 11th, Saturday

Kerala vs Maharashtra, Round 3, Elite group D

Goa vs Services, Round 3, Elite group E

Punjab vs Assam, Round 3, Elite group E

Railways vs Rajasthan, Round 3, Elite group E

Tripura vs Sikkim, Round 3, Plate

Bihar vs Nagaland, Round 3, Plate

Meghalaya vs Manipur, Round 3, Plate

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram, Round 3, Plate

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Round 3, Elite group D

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh, Round 3, Elite group D

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi, Round 3, Elite group C

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 3, Elite group A

Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 3, Elite group A

Vidarbha vs Odisha, Round 3, Elite group A

Baroda vs Puducherry, Round 3, Elite group B

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Round 3, Elite group B

Karnataka vs Mumbai, Round 3, Elite group B

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra, Round 3, Elite group C

Jharkhand vs Haryana, Round 3, Elite group C

December 12th, Sunday

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand, Round 4, Elite Group D

Punjab vs Services, Round 4, Elite Group E

Goa vs Railways, Round 4, Elite Group E

Rajasthan vs Assam, Round 4, Elite Group E

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Round 4, Plate

Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Round 4, Plate

Tripura vs Nagaland, Round 4, Plate

Bihar vs Sikkim, Round 4, Plate

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala, Round 4, Elite Group D

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh, Round 4, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Delhi vs Haryana, Round 4, Elite Group C

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 4, Elite Group A

Gujarat vs Vidarbha, Round 4, Elite Group A

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 4, Elite Group A

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry, Round 4, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Karnataka, Round 4, Elite Group B

Mumbai vs Bengal, Round 4, Elite Group B

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra, Round 4, Elite Group C

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 4, Elite Group C

December 14th, Tuesday

Chhattisgarh vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 5, Elite Group D

Railways vs Assam, Round 5, Elite Group E

Rajasthan vs Services, Round 5, Elite Group E

Goa vs Punjab, Round 5, Elite Group E

Tripura vs Meghalaya, Round 5, Plate

Sikkim vs Manipur, Round 5, Plate

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 5, Plate

Nagaland vs Mizoram, Round 5, Plate

Maharashtra vs Chandigarh, Round 5, Elite Group D

Kerala vs Uttarakhand, Round 5, Elite Group D

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand, Round 5, Elite Group C

Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 5, Elite Group A

Odisha vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 5, Elite Group A

Gujarat vs Andhra, Round 5, Elite Group A

Karnataka vs Bengal, Round 5, Elite Group B

Mumbai vs Puducherry, Round 5, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu, Round 5, Elite Group B

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana, Round 5, Elite Group C

Delhi vs Saurashtra, Round 5, Elite Group C

December 19th, Sunday

To Be Confirmed vs To Be Confirmed, Pre Quarter Final 3

TBC vs TBC, Pre Quarter Final 2

TBC vs TBC, Pre Quarter Final 1

December 21st, Tuesday

TBC vs TBC, Quarter Final 2

TBC vs TBC, Quarter Final 1

December 22nd, Wednesday

TBC vs TBC, Quarter Final 3

TBC vs TBC, Quarter Final 4

December 24th, Friday

TBC vs TBC, Semi Final 1

TBC vs TBC, Semi Final 2

December 26th, Sunday

TBC vs TBC, Final