Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Manish Pandey to lead Karnataka in the T20 competition

Manish Pandey will lead Karnataka in the upcoming T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he missed the last season due to an injury.
Rishikesh Sharma

Georgia Wareham will miss the ongoing WBBL, whereas the Ashes and World Cup are also a huge doubt for her.
Georgia Wareham: Australian spinner’s ACL injury in WBBL 07 set to rule her out of The Ashes and World Cup next year

