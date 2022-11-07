“It is not looking great”: Moeen Ali confirms Dawid Malan is a major injury doubt for India vs England T20 World Cup semi final

England’s batter Dawid Malan limped off the field in the last Super-12 match between England and Sri Lanka at the SCG in Sydney. The semi-final against India is ahead of them and Moeen Ali has provided a fitness update on England’s number three.

India and England will be up against each other in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Both sides have some excellent T20 players in their ranks, and this will be a match between two superstar teams. Adelaide Oval will be buzzing for the same.

England entered into the tournament as favourites, but they have not been at their best in the tournament so far. This is a great opportunity for them to bounce back in the tournament. Team India topped their group, and they are certainly one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Moeen Ali confirms Dawid Malan is a major injury doubt for India vs England

English all-rounder Moeen Ali has given a fitness update on Dawid Malan ahead of the semi-final against India in Adelaide. Malan injured his groin while fielding against Sri Lanka at the SCG. He did not come on to bat as well as he was clearly struggling with the pain.

Ali has confirmed that Malan is a big doubt for the match against India. He confirmed that Malan is not feeling great, the scans are not revealed yet, but it is highly unlikely that Malan will feature against India in Sydney. Malan has been England’s regular number 3, and he will be a huge miss.

“He has been one of our best players for a number of years. I don’t know but to be honest with you it is not looking great. He went for scans yesterday and when he arrived, we don’t really know much but it is not looking great,” Moeen Ali told BBC.

Moeen Ali calls England underdogs vs India

Ahead of the semi-final, Ali has called England the underdogs by calling India the favourites to win the match. He said that India have played some fantastic cricket in the last few years, and they have been great in this tournament as well. Ali insists that the Indian team is ahead of England.

“England are the underdogs. India have been playing fantastic over the last year and even if you look at the tournament they have been playing really well. I don’t think we have to be honest, we have been a little behind,” Moeen Ali added.