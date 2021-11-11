“It looks like Ben is on track”: Joe Root provides fitness update on Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad ahead of Ashes 2021

Joe Root has provided some important fitness updates on Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad ahead of Ashes 2021 in Australia.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start in Australia from 8th December in Brisbane. The talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set to make his return in the Ashes 2021. It was looking like Stokes will miss his second continuous away Ashes, but he is finally back in the team. Ben Stokes has not played a single game since July due to a finger injury and mental health issues.

England have completed their hard quarantine in Australia and have started their training at the Metricon Stadium. Root has provided some important updates regarding Ben Stokes’ and Stuart Broad’s return.

Joe Root on Ashes 2021 preparation of Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad

Joe Root revealed that the team is trying to recover from jet lag, whereas the humidity of Australia is also a battle. Root also revealed that the signs shown by Ben Stokes are “very promising” in the training.

“Ben has been fully involved in training the last couple of days,” Root said.

“It has been very light, we are just trying to acclimatize as best we can. He’s had a bat, a bowl, taken some catches, doing his fielding work slightly separately. It looks like he’s on track and it’s really exciting.”

Things you love to see: Ben Stokes back in the nets 🤗#Ashes | #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/r59POsPTK6 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 11, 2021



Root also answered the question about Ben’s fitness to play in the first test at the Gabba. “I really hope so,” Root said on Ben’s fitness

“It’s been remarkable to see how far he’s come. It looks very promising. He’s been brilliant.”

Stuart Broad is another player who is set to make his return from injury. He had a calf injury earlier this year, and he will lead the pace bowling with James Anderson. Root also gave an update on Broad’s fitness.

“He bowled today in the nets again, very light workloads at the minute, but it’s good to see him back in and around things, and being able to get into it,” Root said.

Australia currently holds the urn, and they just need to level the series to retain it, whereas the English side needs to win it anyhow.