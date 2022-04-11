Cricket

“It was Jimmy Neesham’s idea to go with that plan”: Trent Boult reveals that Jimmy Neesham and not Lasith Malinga had suggested him to bowl round the wicket to KL Rahul

Trent Boult has revealed that it was Jimmy Neesham who advised him to go around the wickets for KL Rahul's dismissal.
Rishikesh Sharma

