“It was Jimmy Neesham’s idea to go with that plan”: Trent Boult reveals that Jimmy Neesham and not Lasith Malinga had suggested him to bowl round the wicket to KL Rahul

Trent Boult has revealed that it was Jimmy Neesham who advised him to go around the wicket for KL Rahul’s dismissal.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2022 league game to reach the top of the table. Apart from the win, the ball by Trent Boult that dismissed KL Rahul has been doing rounds on social media.

Trent Boult surprised almost everyone by going around the wicket from the very first ball of the innings. It is a general notion of the left-armers to go over the wicket and try to swing the ball inside for right-handers. KL Rahul has been prone to inswingers in the past as well.

Trent Boult bowled the same inswinger but just from a different angle. He dismissed KL Rahul on the very first ball of the innings by a ripper of an inswinging delivery. KL Rahul had no clue about the same, and he couldn’t do anything.

Trent Boult credits Jimmy Neesham’s idea for the KL Rahul dismissal

There were shouts that Lasith Malinga might have told Boult to do so as Malinga is the bowling coach of the side. However, Boult has revealed that it was Jimmy Neesham’s call to do so. Jimmy Neesham is a fellow Kiwi all-rounder who is also a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad.

“It was a late call at breakfast, and it was Jimmy Neesham’s idea to go with that plan against KL Rahul. I don’t want to give him too much credit (laughs),” Trent Boult revealed.

Trent Boult said that it is a common notion for him to go and swing the ball at the top. The humidity and overloads condition also helped Boult to do the same. Boult also said that it is his role to take wickets at the top.

“It was @JimmyNeesh‘s idea (to bowl round the wicket to KL Rahul) but I don’t want to give him too much credit.” – Trent Boult 🤭😂 pic.twitter.com/5KPzTMVOQY — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2022

Rajasthan Royals gave the responsibility to Kuldeep Sen to bowl the last bowl of the innings. Boult was seen talking to him, and he said that Kuldeep will only get better.

“Limited English from Kuldeep, he runs in hard though. He executed it well in the end and he is only going to get better,” Boult said.

Rajasthan Royals have been continuously criticized for their bowling performances, but they have certainly done an incredible job in the auction.