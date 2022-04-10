KL Rahul GF name: Sunil Shetty daughter Athiya Shetty spotted supporting KL Rahul and LSG at Wankhede Stadium

Sunil Shetty daughter Athiya Shetty: The veteran actor and his family are supporting Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

During the 20th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants contained Rajasthan Royals’ batters for a large part of the innings but couldn’t restrict them for a below par total.

Invited to bat first by LSG captain KL Rahul, RR eventually ended up with a competitive 165/6 in 20 overs. The same wouldn’t have been possible without batter Shimron Hetmyer’s 14th T20 half-century. In what was his third in the IPL, it was his first one for Rajasthan.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 10th over, Hetmyer scored a rescuing 59* (36) with the help of a four and six sixes to become the second-highest six-hitter this season.

With bowling figures of 4-0-30-2, Lucknow all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was the pick of their bowlers tonight. While Jason Holder also picked a couple of wickets, fast bowler Avesh Khan picked one on Sunday.

Opening the batting with wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock in the second innings, Rahul registered a first-ball duck after he was completely undone by an in-swinging delivery from Trent Boult. Super Giants were further dented by Boult as No. 3 batter Gowtham (0) was also dismissed on the first ball itself.

Sunil Shetty daughter Athiya Shetty spotted supporting KL Rahul and LSG at Wankhede Stadium

While Rahul and his team are in trouble at the Wankhede Stadium at the moment, they have some high-profile support from the stands as veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is cheering for them along with his family.

For those who don’t know, Rahul and Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty have been dating each other for some while now. Actor Anushka Ranjan and Suniel Shetty’s wife Mana Shetty are also among the spectators for this match.

Athiya Shetty and her family is here to cheers for KL Rahul & team! 😍❤️#KLRahul | #LucknowSuperGiants pic.twitter.com/jmbc0hBVZb — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) April 10, 2022

Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are present at the Wankhede stadium to cheer for KL’s team. #LSGvRR pic.twitter.com/62mUzSkDbS — Everyday normal guy. (@132notout) April 10, 2022

An actor herself, Athiya Shetty was last seen on the celluloid in Debamitra Biswal’s ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ (2019).