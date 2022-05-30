“It’s as close to winning a World Cup as you can get”: Matthew Wade compares IPL 2022 victory with Gujarat Titans to winning T20 World Cup for Australia

Matthew Wade won the Indian Premier League 2022 title with Gujarat Titans and became the 16th Australian to win the tournament.

Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League 2022 title by defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final by seven wickets. This was Gujarat’s first IPL season, and they got the victory in their very first season.

The batting of the side was under a lot of scrutinies ahead of the tournament, but the way this team played was absolutely amazing. Hardik Pandya was the captain of the side, and he has won all the five finals he has played in so far.

Matthew Wade compares IPL 2022 victory with World Cup

Gujarat Titans bought Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade for a price of INR 2.4 crores in the auction, and he failed to perform with the bat. Wade managed to score just 157 runs in 10 innings, without scoring a single half-century in the tournament. However, he is delighted about winning the trophy.

Matthew Wade became the 16th Australian player in history to win the crown of the Indian Premier League. Wade compared the IPL victory close to winning a World Cup with Australia.

Wade also talked about playing in front of more than 1,00,000 fans at the biggest cricket stadium in the World. He agreed that he may not get to play in front of that huge crowd again.

“It’s as close to winning a World Cup as you can get,” he told SEN Radio on Monday morning.

“It was a crazy atmosphere and something I’ll never forget – 104,000 people, I didn’t think I’d ever play in front of that many.”

Wonder how many would have picked Matthew Wade being an integral part of a #T20WorldCup and an #IPL winning team in the space of 6 months even a year back #IPL2022 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) May 29, 2022

Matthew Wade is included in the Australian squad for the Sri Lanka tour, so he will just have a couple of days at his home before travelling to the subcontinent yet again. Wade said that he will return home after the Sri Lankan tour and then will move to England for the Hundred.

“I’ll basically just drop my kit off then head back over to Sri Lanka, come back (home) for about a month for some time off, play (England’s) Hundred for Birmingham and then seven or eight T20Is between now and the World Cup,” Wade added.