Cricket

“It’s good to see that the Indian team management is persistent”: Saba Karim lauds Indian management for sticking with Prasidh Krishna despite failure in West Indies

Saba Karim has appreciated the Indian team for giving chances to Prasidh Krishna despite his failures in the last series against West Indies.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I'm so keen to get out there and play in teal again": Mitchell Swepson excited about getting regular game time for Brisbane Heat ahead of BBL 12
Next Article
Conor McGregor delivers a concerning injury report as his return to the UFC is still uncertain.
Cricket Latest News
Saba Karim has appreciated the Indian team for giving chances to Prasidh Krishna despite his failures in the last series against West Indies.
“It’s good to see that the Indian team management is persistent”: Saba Karim lauds Indian management for sticking with Prasidh Krishna despite failure in West Indies

Saba Karim has appreciated the Indian team for giving chances to Prasidh Krishna despite his…