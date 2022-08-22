“It’s good to see that the Indian team management is persistent”: Saba Karim lauds Indian management for sticking with Prasidh Krishna despite failure in West Indies

Saba Karim has appreciated the Indian team for giving chances to Prasidh Krishna despite his failures in the last series against West Indies.

Zimbabwe and India are up against each other in the 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Shubhman Gill scored a brilliant hundred in the first innings, and the Indian team is aiming to complete a whitewash over the hosts by winning this match.

India already won the series by winning the initial two matches, and the Indian bowlers played a huge part in both those victories. Pacer Prasidh Krishna has played in both games, and he has been brilliant for the side. He bowled a spell of 3-50 in the first game, where he scalped 1 wicket by conceding just 28 runs in the 2nd match.

Saba Karim lauds Indian team management

Former Indian wicket-keeper Saba Karim has lauded the Indian team management for sticking with Prasidh Krishna despite not performing well in the West Indies series. He called it a hallmark of the new Indian team management. Krishna managed to pick just one 1 wicket in 2 ODIs against West Indies.

“Against West Indies in the ODI, if I remember correctly, he didn’t have a very good outing. It’s good to see that the Indian team management is persistent with Prasidh Krishna and that’s been the hallmark of this new set-up,” Saba Karim said on SPORTS18.

🏏👏 IMPRESSIVE! Prasidh Krishna ends the day with a brilliant 3-fer. He has been improving himself in every game he plays! 📸 Getty • #PrasidhKrishna #ZIMvIND #INDvZIM #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/XiZ7hINCIg — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 18, 2022

Karim said that when the players get continuous chances, they can play without any afraid of failure and the same is happening with Prasidh Krishna as well. He insists that these are great signs for Prasidh as he will only improve if he keeps playing, and he will be a great addition to India’s fast-bowling pool.

“”Once they trust a player, they want to give him enough chances. I think these are great signs for Prasidh Krishna as the more he plays I’m sure he’ll improve, and he’ll add to the rich pool of Indian pace bowlers that we see right now,” Karim added.