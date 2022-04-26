Kohli scores in IPL 2022: This IPL Virat Kohli runs and Virat Kohli last 10 innings score

Kohli scores in IPL 2022: The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore was out cheaply yet again in this season.

During the 39th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in Pune, former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli registered yet another single-digit score to extend his lean patch in competitive cricket.

Opening the batting with captain Faf du Plessis for the first time in this season, Kohli played all of the first 10 deliveries of the innings before getting out on the last one.

It all happened as Kohli struggled against a Prasidh Krishna short ball. An accurate delivery, Kohli failed to nail the pull to only edge the ball to his helmet before it lobbed off towards Riyan Parag at point. Surprised by another strange dismissal in IPL 2022, a dejected Kohli walked back to the pavilion after scoring 9 (10).

While Kohli did hit a couple of fours, neither of them came off the middle of the bat. Readers must note that Kohli’s brief stay at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight was a nervy one.

Although chasing a below par 145-run target, Bangalore would’ve hoped for a better start than being reduced to 9/1 in the second over. In addition to elongating Kohli’s rut, another failure at the top of the order also increased RCB’s struggles around opening combination this season.

Kohli scores in IPL 2022

Match 1 – 41* (29) vs Punjab Kings

Match 2 – 12 (7) vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 3 – 5 (6) vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 4 – 48 (36) vs Mumbai Indians

Match 5 – 1 (3) vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 6 – 12 (14) vs Delhi Capitals

Match 7 – 0 (1) vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match 8 – 0 (1) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 9 – 9 (10) vs Rajasthan Royals

This IPL Virat Kohli runs and Virat Kohli last 10 innings score

In nine IPL 2022 innings, Kohli has scored 128 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 119.62. As far as his last 10 innings in the IPL are concerned, Kohli’s 167 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 18.55 and 119.28 respectively.