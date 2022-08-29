“It’s like a continuation from the IPL itself”: Obed McCoy aims to win CPL 2022 with Barabados Royals after a successful IPL 2022 with Rajasthan Royals

Obed McCoy played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 and he will be representing Barbados Royals in the CPL 2022.

Caribbean Premier League 2022 is set to start from 1 September 2022 with the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The tournament will be played across four stadiums in St Kits, Trinidad, St Lucia and Guyana.

IPL side Rajasthan Royals owns the Barbados Royals franchise in the CPL, and they have a new core this time around. David Miller in the new captain of the side, whereas they have also added players like Quinton de Kock and Mujeeb ur Rahman in their ranks. Obed McCoy, who played for the Royals in the IPL has been included in the CPL as well.

Obed McCoy aims to win CPL 2022

West Indies pacer Obed McCoy was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a price of Rs 75 lacs by the Rajasthan Royals, and he did pretty well for the Royals. He scalped 11 wickets in 7 matches and was one of the reliable players of the side in the death overs. The left-arm pacer will play for the Royals-owned Barbados Royals in the CPL.

McCoy said that it is a new franchise for him, but he has settled in quickly as there are quite a few familiar faces in the camp due to its connection with Rajasthan Royals. McCoy insists that he feels home with the Royals.

“It’s obviously a new franchise for me but I’ve settled well into the team because there are a lot of familiar faces in our camp. It’s like a continuation from the IPL itself,” McCoy said.

McCoy made it clear that he aims to win the CPL with the Barbados Royals as Rajasthan Royals lost in the final against Gujarat Titans. He insists that the pitches in the tournament with suit the spinners, and a bowler like him will be effective with the slower balls under his arsenal.

“We’re here to win the CPL and my plan will be to keep going out there and take wickets to get the team over the rope,” McCoy added.

“With wickets in the Caribbean, you know that the majority will be spin tracks, so I think that will play a role. I think for batters it will be about getting in and making the most of it, while for the bowling team, the middle overs will be crucial.”