RCB vs CSK winning percentage: CSK vs RCB last 10 match results list

RCB vs CSK winning percentage: The two South Indian teams will be locking horns for the 29th time in the Indian Premier League tonight.

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing each other in the 22nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League tonight. It will be for the first time in 15 years that these two teams will be facing each other at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

In their five previous Navi Mumbai T20s, Chennai have won thrice and lost twice (including once this season). Meanwhile, Bangalore have won and lost two matches each here including winning and losing once each this season at this venue.

RCB vs CSK winning percentage

Defending champions Super Kings might not have managed to buy an IPL 2022 win till now but it doesn’t take anything away from their superior record against Royal Challengers over the years.

In their 28 previous IPL encounters, Super Kings have emerged as the victorious team on 18 occasions as compared to Royal Challengers’ nine victories. As far as winning percentages against each other is concerned, Chennai have a much better number of 64.28% as compared to Bangalore’s 32.14%.

A solitary Champions League Twenty20 match between these two teams had resulted in CSK beating RCB comfortably in Durban over a decade ago.

CSK vs RCB last 10 match results list

Talking about their latest matches against each other, CSK have won their last three matches in a row against RCB. While that should provide them with some confidence, a major improvement in their current form will be needed to beat RCB on Tuesday.