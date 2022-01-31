“It’s never over until it’s over”: Babar Azam hopeful of turnaround despite Karachi Kings losing three PSL 7 matches

Babar Azam: The captain of Karachi Kings is in desperate search of a winning formula in Pakistan Super League 2022.

Pakistan and Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam has experienced two contrasting results in two major tournaments of late. Under Azam, Pakistan were the only unbeaten team in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 league stage.

However, his Pakistan Super League 2022 team has kick-started its journey on a disappointing note losing their first three matches in a row to be at the bottom of the points table at this point in time.

Asked to bat first in their first two matches, Kings had managed to score a combined total of 237/15 in 37.3 overs. Having failed to provide a competitive total to their bowlers, a victory remained a distance dream for them on both the occasions.

Put in to bat first by Lahore Qalandars as well last night, Karachi improved on the batting front to score 170/7 in 20 overs but their bowlers became victim of Lahore opening batter Fakhar Zaman hitting a match-winning maiden PSL century.

“I felt we got a good score on the board after playing well in the powerplay. I want to credit Fakhar Zaman for his outstanding innings. Our pacers didn’t execute the variations at the dying overs and I feel we need to field well too,” Azam told A Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Babar Azam hopeful of turnaround for Karachi Kings in PSL 7

Taking to social media platform Twitter a couple of hours ago, Azam admitted his team not starting on a favourable note in PSL 7. That being said, Azam expressed hope of staging a turnaround from hereon. While Karachi haven’t been ruled out of contention for playoffs, another loss against Peshawar Zalmi on February 4 will make things extremely difficult for them.

Not the start we were preparing for but there’s a lot more to come and we believe we can turn this around. It’s never over until it’s over. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/mWV86w5Xks — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) January 31, 2022

On a personal front, Azam has scored a below par 96 runs in three innings at an average and strike rate of 32 and 105.49 respectively.