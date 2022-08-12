“It’s Poetry in Motion”: Kieron Pollard picks Rohit Sharma as his favourite batter to watch out from non-striker end

Kieron Pollard has registered himself for the upcoming Big Bash League’s international draft, and he is will be in the platinum category.

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is set to feature in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League. For the first time in the history of the competition, an International draft will take place where some of the big names have registered for the same.

The draft of the BBL will take place on 28 August 2022, and Cricket Australia is trying to rope in the biggest Australian superstars as well for the BBL this year. Although, the availability of overseas players is a bit of concern because of the clash with South Africa T20 League and ILT20 League.

Kieron Pollard picks Rohit Sharma as his favourite batter to watch out

In a recent video on the BBL’s social media handle, Kieron Pollard was asked to pick a batter who he loves enjoying from the non-striker end. Pollard took the name of Rohit Sharma and said that Rohit’s batting looks like poetry to him. He insists that Rohit makes the game look easy.

“Overall, I think I like to see Rohit Sharma bat. Every time I’m on the non-striker’s end and I am watching him in motion. It looks like poetry to me,” Kieron Pollard said.

“How slow it seems to him as opposed to when I’m on strike. So I love to see him bat from the other hand because I love to see how he goes about things.”

We all love watching @KieronPollard55 at work with the bat… but who does HE like watching? 🤔 (spolier alert: he’s a big fan of reverse sweeps…) #BBL12Draft pic.twitter.com/LyhY2Jto9K — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 12, 2022

Apart from Rohit Sharma, Pollard also took the names of Hardik Pandya and Glenn Maxwell. Pollard said that he likes the different enthusiasm brought by Hardik. He said that he loves watching Maxwell reverse sweeping from the other end.

“Hardik Pandya, his different enthusiasm in terms of how he hits. I love to see that. Even though I love to see Glenn Maxwell reverse sweeping fast bowlers, medium pacers, and spinners because I know I can’t do that so I can sit back and watch him,” Pollard added.