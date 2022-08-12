Cricket

“It’s Poetry in Motion”: Kieron Pollard picks Rohit Sharma as his favourite batter to watch out from non-striker end

Kieron Pollard has registered himself for the upcoming Big Bash League's international draft, and he is will be in the platinum category.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report: Southern Brave vs London Spirit today match The Hundred pitch batting or bowling
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Kieron Pollard has registered himself for the upcoming Big Bash League's international draft, and he is will be in the platinum category.
“It’s Poetry in Motion”: Kieron Pollard picks Rohit Sharma as his favourite batter to watch out from non-striker end

Kieron Pollard has registered himself for the upcoming Big Bash League’s international draft, and he…