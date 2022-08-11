“I don’t fear them”: Kieron Pollard issues warning to spinners ahead of BBL 2022-23 draft

Kieron Pollard has registered himself for the BBL draft, and he recently issued a warning to the BBL bowlers ahead of the draft.

The 12th edition of the Big Bash League is set to be one of the biggest in the history of the competition. BBL has always been criticized for its lack of international stars, and the league will get tough competition from South Africa T20 League and Emirates T20 league or ILT20 league.

For the first time in the history of the competition, there will be an international draft in the competition and some big names have registered for the same. West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is one of the names to have registered in the draft, and he recently appeared in a video with BBL.

Kieron Pollard issues warning to BBL bowlers

Big Bash League have released a video with Kieron Pollard, where he was asked about the bowlers he fears the most. Pollard said that none of the bowlers scare me. It is said that Pollard does not play the spinners well, but he said that he does not fear spinners.

“No, they don’t scare me. And I can’t show them fear either way. So no, not at all. Even if though they’re writing that I can’t play spinners and all these things. I still don’t fear them,” Kieron Pollard said in the video released by BBL.

Pollard has struggled against spinners in the past, and then longer boundaries in Australia help in the spinner’s cause as well. He is currently playing for London Spirit in the Hundred, and he recently became the first player in history to play in 600 T20s.

Pollard is considered one of the legends of the game and his records speak for himself. He has scored 11723 T20 runs at a S/R of 151.22, courtesy of 56 half-centuries and 1 century. Pollard has scalped 309 wickets in his bowling as well. He has played for Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers in the past in BBL.