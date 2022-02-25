“It’s the toughest call I’ve made as a cricketer”: Usman Khawaja invokes his release clause with Sydney Thunder citing family reasons

Usman Khawaja has decided to invoke the release clause in his contract with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

In a surprise to everyone, Usman Khawaja has parted ways with Sydney Thunder. There was a year left in his contract, but he has decided to opt-out of it. Khawaja’s wife is expecting their second baby, and he wants to spend the next summer with the family. The BBL teams are currently trying to tie their top players.

Usman Khawaja was named the captain of the side in BBL11, but he played a handful of games. He was a part of Australia’s Ashes-winning squad, and he scored twin hundred at the SCG. Despite playing very few games, the impact of Khawaja was immense for the Sydney Thunder in BBL 11.

Usman Khawaja quits Sydney Thunder

Usman Khawaja has called this the “toughest call” of his life. He also insists that his heart will always belong to Sydney Thunder.

“I hate talking about the decision I’ve made … it’s the toughest call I’ve made as a cricketer because Sydney Thunder, the players, the coaching and support staff, and the club’s supporters mean so much to me,” Khawaja said in a statement.

“However, it is for family reasons, and while I’m leaving, people who know me realise a big part of my heart will always remain with Thunder.”

“I don’t want people to think I’ve cut my ties with Sydney Thunder because I’ll always care about the club, the players, the entire organisation.”

Usman Khawaja has scored 1818 runs for Sydney Thunder, with his highest score being 109*. Michael Klinger, Cricket NSW’s Head of Male Cricket has said that they offered a contract for Usman, and it is disappointing to lose him.

“It’s disappointing because Usman is such a well-respected member of Thunder,” Klinger said.

“Sydney Thunder and CNSW definitely wanted him to stay, and we offered a highly competitive contract.”

“However, we appreciate Usman’s decision has been made for his family, and we respect and support that.”