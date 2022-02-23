“It’s great to have some certainty about where I’m going to be playing my cricket”: Riley Meredith extends his BBL contract with Hobart Hurricanes for three years

Riley Meredith will stay with Hobart Hurricanes for three more BBL seasons after extending his contract with the Tasmania side.

The BBL franchises are looking to get their best players on board for the next BBL season. Hobart Hurricanes are also doing the same, and they are trying to retain their best players. After roping the signature of Tim David last week, they have now extended Riley Meredith’s contract for three more seasons.

Hobart Hurricanes qualified for the playoffs in the BBL11, but they lost in the Eliminator to Adelaide Strikers. The Hurricanes always have some great T20 players, but they are still searching for their first-ever BBL title.

Riley Meredith struggled with an injury in the initial part of BBL11, but he made a brilliant comeback. He scalped 16 wickets in 11 games at an economy of 7.94. Meredith was easily the best bowler of Hobart Hurricanes in the second half of the season. Meredith has expressed his delight on signing the contract.

“It’s great to have some certainty about where I’m going to be playing my cricket over the next few years,” he said.

“These past 12 months or so has been a little frustrating for me with the various niggles I’ve had, but the staff in Tassie have been great in supporting me to get back playing my best cricket as soon as possible.”

Three more seasons! ✍️ Purple pacer Riley Meredith re-signs with the @HurricanesBBL 🌪 pic.twitter.com/gxoJeLGniu — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 22, 2022

“It’s great to see so many of the guys who have been with us for several years now also signing on, and I’m confident that together, when we play our best cricket we will be hard to beat.”

Riley Meredith will be playing for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League. His Hobart Hurricanes teammate Tim David will also be joining him in the team. Meredith last played for Punjab Kings in the IPL last season.

Hobart Hurricanes have sealed the signature of seven players so far for next season. D’arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Tim David, and Ben McDermott are the lead batters, whereas Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, and Joel Paris are the lead bowlers.