“It’s tough to replace him, don’t think anyone can field better”: MS Dhoni rules out replacement for Ravindra Jadeja’s fielding skills

Ravindra Jadeja is missing the IPL 2022 game against Mumbai Indians due to an injury and MS Dhoni has talked about his replacement.

Mumbai Indians are up against Chennai Super Kings in the 59th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma made two changes to their side where Tristan Stubbs and Hrithik Shokeen replaced Kieron Pollard and Murugan Ashwin. Chennai Super Kings named an unchanged squad. Mumbai Indians are out of the tournament, whereas this is a Do or Die game for the Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni talks about Ravindra Jadeja replacement

Ravindra Jadeja was left out of the last game due to an injury, and it is now said that Jadeja will miss the rest of the tournament. At the toss against Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja is not playing the game. He also said that it is very tough to replace someone like Ravindra Jadeja in the fielding aspect.

“Someone like a Jaddu, he is one of those who helps us try out different combinations,” MS Dhoni said at the toss.

“It’s tough to replace him, don’t think anyone can field better, no replacement in that aspect.”

Ravindra Jadeja was named the captain of the Chennai Super Kings this season, but he was replaced by MS Dhoni in between after a string of poor performances. Chennai Super Kings managed to win just a couple of their initial eight games of Indian Premier League 2022.

Apart from his captaincy, Jadeja has struggled personally as well this season with his performances. He has just scored just 116 runs this season at 19.33, whereas he has managed to scalp just five wickets with the ball.

Ravindra Jadeja is been in highlight as Chennai Super Kings have also unfollowed on social media handles. Some former cricketers like Aakash Chopra have said that Jadeja won’t play for Chennai next season.