“Spoon-feeding doesn’t really help”: MS Dhoni reveals leaving CSK captaincy decisions to Ravindra Jadeja after first two IPL 2022 matches

MS Dhoni: The legendary captain discussed about bowling plans and a sudden captaincy change at Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni termed their opening batters putting together a record partnership right after his reinstatement to the leadership role as a “co-incidence”.

A 182-run opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight played a vital role in CSK registering a 13-run victory; their third of the season.

“It’s one of those coincidence where we got off to a good start and forced the bowlers to bowl the areas where we wanted to hit. The kind of target we got was a very good one. The phase that really worked for us was where the spinners were bowling after 6 overs,” Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss.

Leading a Playing XI comprising of a couple of rookie new-ball bowlers, Dhoni laid emphasis on remaining patient with them to ensure that they don’t find themselves “lost” especially whilst leaking runs. Dhoni, 40, also shared an anecdotal example in the form of how he tells his bowlers to focus on dot deliveries in a high-scoring contest.

“I always tell my bowlers, you may get hit for four sixes in an over but the two balls that you save, ultimately in a high-scoring game, those are the two deliveries that will help you win the game.

“Because a lot of bowlers, after getting 3-4 sixes, they will be like let’s get done with it but that one boundary or even instead of sixes if you get hit for 2 fours that will help you in a game. I don’t know if they believe in that theory, but it really works,” Dhoni added.

MS Dhoni reveals leaving CSK captaincy decisions to Ravindra Jadeja after first two IPL 2022 matches

While a sudden change in captaincy at Super Kings did come as a shock to many last night, the management would be relieved to see the team returning to winning ways under Dhoni.

Adding weight to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan’s statement around Ravindra Jadeja being hinted about getting more responsibility last season, Dhoni considered that the southpaw had got “enough” time to prepare for captaincy. Contrary to the general perception, Dhoni admitted to providing “information” to Jadeja but only for the first two matches of the season.

Other than leading Super Kings to two victories and six defeats in eight matches in his maiden captaincy stint, what has even more surprised more people is Jadeja’s substandard form across departments. In addition to dropping catches, all Jadeja has scored this season is 113 runs and picked five wickets in nine matches.

“Between me and [Ravindra] Jadeja, he knew last season itself that he will be given a chance to captain this year. He knew and got enough time to prepare. What is important is you want him to lead the side and I wanted that transition to happen. In the first two games, there was information going in towards Jaddu and after that I left it to him to decide which angle to bowl and all that,” Dhoni further said.

“At the end of the season, you don’t want him to feel as the captaincy was done by someone else and I’m just going for toss. Spoon-feeding doesn’t really help captain. On the field, you have to take those crucial decisions and you have to take responsibility for those decisions.”