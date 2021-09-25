J Suchith catch vs Punjab: SRH substitute fielder grabs stunning airborne catch to dismiss Deepak Hooda in IPL 2021

J Suchith catch vs Punjab: The substitute fielder from Sunrisers Hyderabad contributed significantly on the field in Sharjah.

During the 37th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Sharjah, Sunrisers Hyderabad substitute fielder Jagadeesha Suchith contributed significantly to dismiss Punjab Kings all-rounder Deepak Hooda.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 16th over when Hooda aimed at lofting Sunrisers all-rounder Jason Holder over the cover region. Despite playing a similar shot for a boundary off Abdul Samad in the previous over, Hooda couldn’t get the placement on point this time round.

With Suchith fielding at cover, he timed his jump to perfection to grab an airborne catch. Diving to his natural left side, Suchith stunned one and all with his fielding effort at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 12th over, Hooda walked back to the pavilion after scoring 13 (10) with the help of one boundary as Kings lost their last recognized batter for a score less than 100 runs.

Holder, who had sent back Punjab opening batters Lokesh Rahul (21) and Mayank Agarwal (5) to the pavilion in his first spell in the powerplay, picked his third wicket in the form of Hooda as SRH tightened their grip on the match after captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl.

