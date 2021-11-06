Jason Roy Injury update: Eoin Morgan provides important update on the English opener’s injury during World Cup match vs South Africa

England skipper Eoin Morgan comes up with an important Jason Roy Injury update post team’s loss versus South Africa

During the Super 12, Group 1 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup between England and South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, South Africa beat England by 10 runs to end their World Cup campaign on a high despite not making it through to the semi-final stage, courtesy a lower Net Run Rate than the group Semi-finalists Australia and England.

But, what has come as a shocker of a news for them and their fans is the latest concern of their flamboyant opening batter Jason Roy who was perhaps severely injured during the 5th Over of the second innings.

Jason Roy injury update

During the post match presentation England skipper Eoin Morgan threw some light on the seriousness of Roy’s injury. It is worth mentioning that Roy did not take further part in the match post the injury.

“Jason Roy going down doesn’t help, but we thought we were right in it throughout”, said Morgan when asked about Roy’s injury during the post-match presentation.

Probably Jason will be assessed tomorrow. We do have a lot of depth, we’ve built a good white-ball group over the last few years, so really excited: Eoin Morgan#England #JasonRoy #T20WorldCup — Baidurjo Bhose (@bbhose) November 6, 2021

He also mentioned the fact that his current English side has dealt with regular injuries in Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and now Roy. But he expressed his happiness that his team has a strong core of white-ball players, which adds to their confidence despite the injuries.

“We’ve dealt with injuries, Stokes, Curran, Archer aren’t here. We do have talent coming in, so that gives us confidence. We’ve built a core group of white-ball players, so we’ll have to delve into that”, added Morgan.