Jasprit Bumrah information: Will Jasprit Bumrah play IND vs AUS 2nd T20I in Nagpur

Jasprit Bumrah information: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a part of the Australian T20I side but was rested in the 1st T20I match.

India lost the 1st T20I against Australia in Mohali, and yet again the poor death bowling of the side came into contention. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been failing in that role, whereas Harshal Patel, who was making his comeback after an injury also was very costly.

It is clear that Team India is missing Jasprit Bumrah, who is the bowling spearhead of the side. Bumrah last played against England in an ODI game in July, and he missed the Asia Cup due to an injury. He is a part of the Australian T20I series and is expected to play the last two T20Is.

The death bowling of the Indian side is a concern, and the arrival of Jasprit Bumrah will certainly bolster the side. Bumrah did not play the first game, and Umesh Yadav took his place in the playing eleven. According to a recent report in Cricbuzz, Bumrah is set to replace Umesh in the 2nd T20I in Nagpur.

The source told the website that Bumrah is completely fit and has been bowling full blast at the nets. There is no injury concern regarding the pacer, and he will be ready to play in the 2nd T20I match.

“The team management did not want to rush him and that is the reason for his absence in the Mohali game,” a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told Cricbuzz.

“He has been bowling full blast at the nets and he is ready for action,” the source further said ahead of the second match of the series.”

Indian captain Rohit Sharma also said at the toss of the 1st T20I in Mohali that Bumrah will probably be back into the side for the last two T20Is.

“Bumrah is not playing, he will take a game’s break and probably come back in the second and the third game,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss during 1st T20I in Mohali.