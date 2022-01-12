Jayant Yadav ODI stats: BCCI name Washington Sundar’s replacement for South Africa tour; Navdeep Saini added as cover

Jayant Yadav ODI stats: The rookie Indian all-rounder has received an ODI comeback after more than half-a-decade.

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have named a replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series in South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19.

All-rounder Jayant Yadav, who had made a Test comeback against New Zealand last month after half-a-decade, has been added to the ODI squad for he is already in South Africa with the Test squad.

Yadav, whose Test comeback had come as a surprise to many, making it to the ODI squad is nothing less. Having last played a List A match during Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21, Yadav had picked four wickets in three matches at an average and strike rate of 35 and 40.5 respectively. In three batting innings, Yadav’s 89 runs had come at an average and strike rate of 89 and 89.89 respectively.

Jayant Yadav ODI stats

In 59 List A matches in the last decade, Yadav has picked 53 wickets at an average and strike rate of 34.09 and 50.7 respectively. Meanwhile, Yadav’s 898 List A runs have come at an average and strike rate of 23.02 and 78.63 respectively.

Yadav, 31, had made his ODI debut against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam in 2016. After scoring 1* (1) in his maiden ODI innings, Yadav had picked bowling figures of 4-0-8-1.

Navdeep Saini ODI stats

The senior selection committee has named fast bowler Navdeep Saini as a cover for fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who has missed the ongoing third Test match against South Africa in Cape Town due to a hamstring injury.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jayant Yadav as replacement for Sundar. The Committee also added fast bowler Navdeep Saini to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj who is still recovering from his hamstring injury that he sustained in the 2nd Test against South Africa in Johannesburg,” BCCI said in an official statement.

Saini, who had last played white-ball cricket for India during Sri Lanka tour last year, will join the squad as the seventh fast bowling-option behind Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Siraj.

In eight ODIs, Saini is yet to make a mark in the format with his six wickets coming at an average of 80.16, an economy rate of 6.87 and a strike rate of 70.

IND vs SA ODI squad 2022

KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.