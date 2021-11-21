Jeremy Solozano injury video: Debutant Solozano stretchered off the field after coping a blow on the helmet

Jeremy Solozano injury: The debutant West Indian batter was taken off the ground on a stretcher after a serious head injury.

During the first day of the first Test of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of Sri Lanka in Galle, debutant West Indies batter Jeremy Solozano suffered a nasty head injury while fielding at short-leg.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 24th over when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne pulled a rank short Roston Chase delivery with disdain. Solozano, who was fielding at short leg, was in no position to get down in time to avoid getting hit.

As a result, the ball hit him right in the middle of the grille of his helmet as a part of the helmet fell down. In what was doubtlessly a brutal blow, Solozano was seen immediately lying on the ground.

Despite receiving on-field medical attention, Solozano didn’t look at ease by any means. The -year old player eventually had to be stretchered off the ground at the Galle International Stadium.

“Debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to his helmet while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for scans. We are hoping for a speedy recovery,” Cricket West Indies tweeted to provide an official update around Solozano’s injury.

🚨Injury Update 🚨 Debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to his helmet while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for scans. We are hoping for a speedy recovery 🙏🏽#SLvWI pic.twitter.com/3xD6Byz1kf — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 21, 2021

West Indies player Jeremy Solozano is being stretched off and taken to hospital after being struck in the front of the helmet at forward short leg.

Hope he will be Ok 🙏#LKA #SriLanka #SLvWI pic.twitter.com/a4XVsy4Uqz — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) November 21, 2021

Really really hoping he’s okay 🙏🏼 https://t.co/FZppBYVdQC — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 21, 2021

I’m afraid not too much good news from Galle on Jeremy Solozano. He’s been transferred to a hospital in Colombo from Galle. Earlier he was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to the helmet while fielding. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) November 21, 2021

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Karunaratne and opening partner Pathum Nissanka put together 61 runs in 27 overs in the first session today.