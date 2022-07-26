Dimuth Karunaratne injury news: Why Dimuth Karunaratne is not playing in SL vs PAK 2nd Test?

Dimuth Karunaratne injury news: The Sri Lankan captain did not come to open the innings with Oshada Fernando on day three of the match.

Sri Lanka have asserted their dominance over Pakistan in the 2nd test of the 2-match test series at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The hosts scored 378 runs in the first innings, courtesy of half-centuries from Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella.

Pakistan got all out for 231 runs in the first innings, where only Agha Salman managed to score a half-century. Spinner Ramesh Mendis took five wickets for the hosts, whereas Prabath Jayasuriya scalped three wickets. The spinners of the Sri Lankan team were all over Pakistan’s batting.

Sri Lanka got the lead of 145 runs in the 1st innings, and they survived the initial overs of the 2nd innings with ease. At the Lunch on Day 3, Sri Lanka’s lead was around 169 runs without any loss. The hosts lost the first match, and they would want to level the series.

Dimuth Karunaratne injury news

Niroshan Dickwella came in to open with Oshada Fernando in the 2nd innings in place of Dimuth Karunaratne. Karunaratne has been suffering from back pain, and he did not take the field in the 1st innings of Pakistan as well. Sri Lankan official handle confirmed that Karunaratne will only take the field in the 2nd innings if required.

TEAM UPDATE:

Dimuth Karunaratne, who is suffering from a ‘Lower Back Pain’ is recovering.

However, the player will bat in the 2nd innings, only if required.#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/DSUdsU9bhN — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 26, 2022

Even if Karunaratne is fit, he cannot come to bat till five wickets of the Sri Lankan team are down, or till the elapsed time of the whole 1st innings of the Pakistan time. This is an official rule by the ICC. Dhananjaya de Silva is serving as a stand-in captain for Dimuth Karunaratne.

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne has been one of the most consistent batters of the side. He has scored 5962 test runs at 39.48, courtesy of 30 half-centuries and 14 centuries. Although, the team is in a stronger position, and they won’t want to risk their captain in the match.